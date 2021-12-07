Chloe Bailey’s latest Instagram post has us all living for her newest hair color, Red. The 23-year-old took to social media this weekend to share pics of her latest look serving, face of course but also her newest shade of red.

To say this girl is on fire, which is what she captioned her post is an Understatement! Chloe‘s red hair was first debuted at the American Music Awards, but it looks like the vibrant shade isn’t going anywhere anytime soon since she appeared at the Variety Hitmakers event that took place on December 4 with the waist-length locs to present an award to rapper Lil Nas X. “There couldn’t be a more appropriate honor for Lil Nas X.” she says during her presentation speech. The Have Mercy singer experiments with her hair a lot, often changing styles and just recently with hair color, starting with blonde and then shortly switching to a scarlet shade. This newest color is a dark brown shade that starts at the roots of her hair before transitioning into the vivid red hue for a slight ombré effect. We are looking forward to seeing what she does next.

