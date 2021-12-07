The No Limit founder Master P has been separated from his wife since 2010 and believes that it is time to cut marital ties completely. According to AllHipHop the couple came to an amicable agreement on the divorce terms in 2016, the paperwork has never been submitted to the courts for processing. Now, five years later, Master P wants this done already and he is pulling his legal eagles out to make sure it is completed, according to TMZ.

The technical term for this process is called the Bifurcation of Marital Status. According to Talkov Law, in a California Rule of Court, “Rule 5.390 allows for the separate trial of 13 different family law issues if the resolution of a particular issue in the case will help move proceedings along. Some of those baker’s dozen issues that might apply to their case are the date of their separation, validity of postnuptial or prenuptial agreements, and the termination of their marital status or domestic partnership status.

This news comes after the businessman announced his new food-tech venture, an on-demand ice cream machine called “The Ice Cream Shop.” Master P shared a clip about it on Instagram, captioning,

“The ICE CREAM MAN taking over! Our new technology and Ice cream machine @romeomiller When you put God first, nothing is impossible. #TheIceCreamShop We going to take this company public soon. The more we make, the more we give. It’s not how you start, it’s how you finish. Trust the process #TheFuture We creating economic empowerment, join the movement.”