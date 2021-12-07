John Legend is the latest superstar to head to Las Vegas for a residency. The soul singer has announced his extended stay in Vegas, titled “Love in Las Vegas.”

John Legend will take over the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino. Tickets go on sale Monday, Dec. 13 and the shows will begin Friday, April 22, 2022.

Designed exclusively for Zappos Theater and promoted by Live Nation and Caesars Entertainment, “Love In Las Vegas” will be a beautiful, soulful concert experience, showcasing Legend’s greatest hits. Legend will appear alongside his full band and will revisit the themes of his Bigger Love album.

