Juice WRLD Day, album launch event & watch “Juice WRLD: Into the Abyss” trailer.

Over the weekend, HBO Max shared the official trailer for “Juice WRLD: Into the Abyss” which follows Juice’s rapid rise in the music industry to his tragic fall.

The documentary is set to premiere on December 16th, one week after the release of his second posthumous album, “Fighting Demons.”

The Tommy Oliver-directed documentary will showcase his meteoric rise to fame as well as his drug abuse and struggles with mental health.

Juice WRLD died of a seizure brought on by an accidental overdose in December 2019, six days after he celebrated his 21st birthday.

In a recent announcement on Twitter, the Juice WRLD Day 2021 event was confirmed and will be held on December 9 in Chicago’s United Center.

Featuring an exclusive pre-release listening experience for his upcoming posthumous album, “Fighting Demons” there will also be an exclusive preview of the HBO documentary, “Juice WRLD: Into the Abyss” with special guest performances and appearances.

The event time has not been announced yet.

Reportedly Juice WRLD Day tickets will seemingly go on sale on just before the exclusive screening.

Close friend and musician, Trippie Red took to Twitter to show is support in a tweet that read: “Chicago I’m performing pull up 😤”

Chicago I’m performing pull up 😤 pic.twitter.com/QCvhGJ39LQ — Trippie Redd (@trippieredd) December 7, 2021

Juice WRLD’s previous effort, 2020’s “Legends Never Die,” debuted at Number One on the Billboard 200 chart with an estimated 496-thousand total album-equivalent units earned in its first week, marking the biggest sales week for a posthumous album in history.

Watch the trailer below for the HBO original documentary “Juice WRLD: Into the Abyss.” A voice of a generation. A message for all.

