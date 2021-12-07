KYLE is back on the scene, announcing the details for his fifth studio album It’s Not So Bad. In addition to the album, KYLE revealed the plans for a US tour.

It’s Not So Bad is set for Jan. 28 and is the follow-up to 2020’s See You When I Am Famous!!!!!!!!!!!!, which featured Rich The Kid, K Camp, Bryson Tiller, Trippie Redd, and Tyga.

KYLE’s I Miss You tour will start in Minneapolis on Feb. 10 and wrap up in his hometown of Venture on March 18. You can see the full run of tour dates below.

