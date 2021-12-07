“Candy Drip,” the title tune from Lucky Daye’s upcoming sophomore album under Keep Cool / RCA Records, is a seductive new single. The rising R&B superstar provides an offering that ties his velvety vocal with a strutting bass-centered.



The new release follows Lucky Daye’s nominations for two GRAMMYS for Best Traditional R&B Performance and Best Progressive R&B Album for his EP Table For Two released in February 2021.

In addition to the new album, Lucky Daye will head out on a tour of the same name in Spring 2022. The tour will be his first since 2019’s Painted Tour.

You can hear the new single and check out the full tour dates below.

