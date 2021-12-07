TikTok remained a dominant force in music in 2021, paving the way for the next generation of superstars, enabling current artists to meaningfully interact with their followers, and opening doors to underground and DIY sectors, exposing them to a global audience, following a successful 2020.

unnamed 5

TikTok today released “Year On TikTok 2021-of-a-Kind,” a year-end summary of the platform’s most memorable moments from the previous calendar year. Music is at the heart of TikTok, and it’s featured prominently in the summary, particularly in the ‘The Playlist’ category, which highlighted TikTok’s Top 10 US and Global music.

unnamed 1 1

TikTok’s Top 10 Songs (U.S. Only)

Advertisement

Popp Hunna’s “Adderall (Corvette Corvette)” became one of the top dance trends in 2021 after emerging from the streets of Philadelphia, and LPB Poody’s “Batman” also racked up big numbers behind user-created dance challenges. This year, Coi Leray had a few TikTok hits (including “No More Parties” and “Ocean Prime,” a collaboration with BfB Da Packman), but his lively and joyful “TWINNEM” was the most popular.