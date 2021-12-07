Hangout Music Festival has announced the lineup for its highly-anticipated return to the beaches of Gulf Shores, Alabama from May 20-22. On the lineup in southern Alabama will be Post Malone, Tame Impala, Halsey, Doja Cat, Fall Out Boy, ILLENIUM, and Megan Thee Stallion.

Hangout Music Festival is the kickoff to the summer and will bring together artists of pop, rock, hip-hop, electronic, country, and more for three days. Part music festival and part immersive travel experience, guests will also get the chance to take part in a variety of activities and events that help to make Hangout a true music vacation.

Additional performers include Kane Brown, Jack Harlow, Zedd, Maren Morris, Phoebe Bridgers, Leon Bridges, Louis The Child, Still Woozy, The Band CAMINO, SLANDER, Oliver Tree, Lil Yachty, Chelsea Cutler, Sublime With Rome, The Head And The Heart, Surfaces, T-Pain, And more.

Hangout is a one-of-a-kind experiential festival featuring stage-side VIP pools, hammocks lining the beach, majestic oceanside views, and plenty of activities for attendees including beach volleyball, disco skating at a full-sized roller rink, dance parties by the water, and much more.

Pre-sale registration for tickets to Hangout 2022 and pricing information is now available on the festival’s official website. You can see the full lineup and pictures from events past below.