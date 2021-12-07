Hangout Music Festival has announced the lineup for its highly-anticipated return to the beaches of Gulf Shores, Alabama from May 20-22. On the lineup in southern Alabama will be Post Malone, Tame Impala, Halsey, Doja Cat, Fall Out Boy, ILLENIUM, and Megan Thee Stallion.


Visit streaming.thesource.com for more information

Hangout Music Festival is the kickoff to the summer and will bring together artists of pop, rock, hip-hop, electronic, country, and more for three days. Part music festival and part immersive travel experience, guests will also get the chance to take part in a variety of activities and events that help to make Hangout a true music vacation.

Additional performers include Kane Brown, Jack Harlow, Zedd, Maren Morris, Phoebe Bridgers, Leon Bridges, Louis The Child, Still Woozy, The Band CAMINO, SLANDER, Oliver Tree, Lil Yachty, Chelsea Cutler, Sublime With Rome, The Head And The Heart, Surfaces, T-Pain, And more.

Advertisement

Hangout is a one-of-a-kind experiential festival featuring stage-side VIP pools, hammocks lining the beach, majestic oceanside views, and plenty of activities for attendees including beach volleyball, disco skating at a full-sized roller rink, dance parties by the water, and much more.

Pre-sale registration for tickets to Hangout 2022 and pricing information is now available on the festival’s official website. You can see the full lineup and pictures from events past below.

H22 FinalPoster 4x5
Visual Portfolio, Posts & Image Gallery for WordPress
b93002c7 c770 1754 b8cd 3f67c29cbb28
194811df 7d1e 5136 5ba0 3ebbce75a7ac
29c7df50 edf1 7f27 0a79 367613882ba2
4ce71942 035a 303d 14a4 80ae1ecb6a53
fc74abb6 3da7 4094 cbcf d48ed59c72ff