Olivia Rodrigo is set to take her debut album “Sour” on tour.

Fans of Olivia Rodrigo will have to wait no more as the 18-year-old pop star announced special news on Monday via her social media.

“SOUR TOUR IS FINALLY HAPPENING!!!” with angels

@gracieabrams @HolHumberstone and @babyqueen!! tix on sale Friday!!!! [Growing heart emoji], [Guitar emoji], [Purple heart emoji], [Rainbow emoji] she wrote on Twitter.

Advertisement

The Grammy-nominated singer’s massive international Sour Tour is set to kick off April 2022.

The first tour stop begins in San Francisco and will include more than 40 cities. The 33 North American dates will wrap in Los Angeles on June 25.

Olivia Rodrigo then heads across the pond to perform for 15 global European dates, starting in Germany and ending with 2 nights in London.

Special guests include Gracie Abrams, Holly Humberstone and Baby Queen.

Olivia Rodrigo recently opened up and revealed how fame impacts her head space.

2021 was a big year for the “Good 4 U” songstress. She won new artist of the year at the American Music Awards and nabbed seven Grammy nominations with four featured in the biggest general field categories.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on December 10th. Click here for details.

Share your thoughts with us on social media.