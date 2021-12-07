Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley are set for a rematch. On Dec. 18, Paul was set to fight heavyweight champion Tyson Fury’s brother, Tommy Fury, unfortunately, he had to withdraw due to a “severe chest infection and broken rib.” In steps Woodley, who took Paul to the brink earlier this year.

“The show must go on,” Paul told ESPN. “I have a responsibility to the fans who bought tickets, who want to see me fight this year. I have a responsibility to the fighters on the undercard who are counting on this payday. I was like, give me anybody, let’s make it happen. Tyron Woodley just so happened to step up to the plate.”

Tommy Fury has pulled out of the fight due to a “medical condition” and Tyron Woodley is stepping in for December 18th for the official rematch. pic.twitter.com/t1OFVQQBBt — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) December 6, 2021

Woodley lost to Paul in August, leading to the former getting an “I love Jake Paul” tattoo on his finger in September. The bout was held Sunday night at Rocket Mortage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio. According to ESPN, the judges’ final scorecard delivered a 77-75, 75-77, 78-74 split decision.

“I learned a lot tonight,” Paul said after the fight. “First time going back past four minutes. First time in an eight-round fight. … To be honest, I won convincingly. We’re gonna go back to the drawing board. I think I proved a lot tonight and proved a lot of people wrong.”

“I didn’t hit the ground like his other opponents,” Woodley delivered. “I walked him down and gave it back. Let’s run it back.”

Woodley felt like he won. “I was surprised it was a split decision. I thought it was close. … My demeanor and my emotion is because I wanted to knock him out. I had a couple big shots I landed, a couple opportunities and I think I had him hurt and I had him tired a couple times and I didn’t press him. I should have pressed him a little more.”

Breaking: Jake Paul announced on Twitter that Tyron Woodley has accepted a rematch on Dec. 18 after Tommy Fury dropped out of the fight for medical reasons.



Paul also said he'll give Woodley an additional $500,000 if he's able to knock him out.@ESPNRingside pic.twitter.com/EYUUrSFb8j — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 6, 2021

They will now run it back. On the undercard for the fight is an interesting bout that will match former NBA All-Star Deron Williams with former All-Pro NFL running back Frank Gore.