A report from CNET has stated that Sony has announced over the weekend that one of its senior vice presidents for the PlayStation Network was canned after he was allegedly caught in a pedophile sting.

George Cacioppo was exposed on the YouTube page People vs. Preds on December 2 after the PlayStation VP was caught trying to meet up with whom he thought was a 15-year-old boy that he met on the Grindr app.

The cameraman initially confronts the disgraced Sony rep at his home, getting him to ultimately trying to meet with a underage boy , whom he called “Jeff”. After the video became viral, Sony announced Cacioppo’s termination. A spokesman for the San Diego Police Department also confirmed that there is an active investigation being led by the San Diego Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

“We are aware of the situation and the employee in question has been terminated from employment,” the company announced in a statement.

See video of the sting below.