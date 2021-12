Can’t hit Los Angeles for Ye’s Free Larry Hoover benefit concert that features Drake? All good, slide to an iMAX theater and you can enjoy the experience.

The West Sub Ever Twitter page noted tickets for the mega-concert at the Coliseum in Los Angeles were loaded to the website. If you want to enjoy from the confinement of your home, a word that streaming option is unavailable.

A few of the past DONDA shows appeared on Apple Music. You can see the news of iMAX screenings below.

