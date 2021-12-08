According to a news report from TMZ, America’s Got Talent one-time contestant Skilyr Hicks was found dead in the home of a friend on Monday(December 6) in South Carolina. Hicks was only 23 years old.

The cause of Skilyr’s death is unknown and her mother Jodi, doesn’t know who the owner of the home is where the 23-year-old’s body was found. Her mother admits that Skilyr was battling some mental health issues, including depression and substance abuse. Hicks also ran into legal trouble, getting jammed up for underage drinking in 2018 and even spent time in jail for assaulting a family member.

Hick appeared on AGT when she was just 14 years old, auditioning for Heidi Klum, Mel B, Howard Stern and Howie Mandel, winning them all over to move on to the next round. She was eliminated soon after, but before the live rounds in New York.

Jodi says Skilyr was loved by her family and 4 siblings, using her music to help people in need. Her mom says, “She will live on through her music.”