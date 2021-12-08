Amazon is set to stream the Kanye West And Drake benefit concert free.

Taking place on Thursday in Los Angeles, the “Free Larry Hoover” concert will stream free globally on Prime Video and the Amazon Music App, as well as the Amazon Music Twitch channel.

Prime Video made the announcement in a tweet on Tuesday evening.

“Ye and Drake are joining forces and we’ve got your exclusive access. The monumental #FreeLarryHoover show will be free to stream globally on Prime Video, on the @AmazonMusic app, and on the Amazon Music Twitch channel.”

The show is in an effort to benefit Larry Hoover.

According to Tuesdays press release the “Free Larry Hoover” concert is dedicated to raising awareness around prison and sentencing reform as well as supporting legal reform and community advocates such as Ex-Cons for Community and Social Change, Hustle 2.0 and Uptown People’s Law Center.

Larry Hoover co-founded the Gangster Disciples gang, and was convicted of murder, conspiracy, extortion and money laundering in 1997. He is currently serving six life sentences in federal prison.

J. Prince, who is largely responsible for squashing the Ye and Drake beef also shared a statement via an earlier press release.

“Bringing These Two Great Artists Together for the Culture and the Cause of Prison Reform Has Been an Honor” Said J Prince.

“Through My Work with Larry Hoover and His Family, I’ve Really Had My Eyes Opened to the Plight Of Incarcerated People in This Country, and I Hope Fans of Ye and Drake Will Take the Time to Do the Same.”

His son was featured on Ye’s latest album DONDA. Larry Hoover JR appears on “Jesus Lord”, revealing the many issues his family has faced with the country’s criminal justice system.

