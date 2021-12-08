Italian sportswear brand Kappa is continuing its partnership with Rolling Loud, launching a limited-edition collection for the California edition. The release follows the success of the Kappa x Rolling Loud New York collection that was released in November and was modeled by Fivio Foreign.

This collaboration is modeled by Mozzy and includes its iconic tracksuits, soccer and goalie jerseys, hoodies, sweatpants, bucket hat, snapback, and top-selling Mitel slides with distinctive Kappa x Rolling Loud branding throughout.

This 7-piece limited-edition capsule collection will be available for purchase exclusively during Rolling Loud California and on www.RollingLoud.com. You can see the collection below.

