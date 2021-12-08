Would you be down for a Beyonce and Mariah Carey VERZUZ battle? L.A. Reid wants to see it happen. L.A. Reid was a guest on The Real and suggested the two superstars take the VERZUZ stage.

“Bey’s the queen, right? We know Bey is the queen,” Reid said. “But sometimes Mariah might be slightly underrated for how long her career has lasted, how many hits she has, and she practically owns Christmas.”

L.A. Reid states the matchup is perfect as they have a lengthy run of classics that can be used.

Advertisement

Do you think it’s a fair match? Hear L.A. Reid suggest the battle below.