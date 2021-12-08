Art Basel wrapped up with a star-studded party at LIV nightclub. Ending the week, LIV brought in Lil Wayne and Meek Mill for their historic “LIV on Sunday” celebrations.

Fans of Lil Wayne’s mixtape catalog are receiving another treat. The New Orleans rapper will be dropping one of his classics on streaming services, but which one exactly is currently a mystery. Mack Maine connected with Billboard and revealed the news. “Spoiler alert. We have [a mixtape] coming, probably in January.” Maine would go on to reveal that all the songs on the mystery mixtape were cleared.

“Shout-out to the fans. If we could, we’d put all of [the tapes] up in one month,” Maine added. “It’s a tedious process. It’s not like a one-day thing. But we’re going to hopefully get all those mixtapes [up].”

Advertisement

Meek Mill has another Dreamchasers mixtape loading up. The Philly emcee is making this one an investment, as the final installment will be released as an NFT.

“#DCPOUNDCAKE LAST DREAMCHASER MIXTAPE A NFT …. LOYALTY CLUB STARTS JANUARY.1st 2022 you can invest merch albums and shows and get marketed,” Meek announced.