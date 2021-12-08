Nardo Wick has produced a new video for his song “Wicked Witch,” which was featured on his debut album, Who Is Nardo Wick?, which was released on Friday. Nardo teased the song a few months ago on Instagram, and it’s since become one of the most requested songs from his album. Natural Born Killers and Pulp Fiction are referenced subtly throughout the video.

Nardo has had a huge year, bursting onto the scene in January with his menacing single “Who Want Smoke?, and maintaining a steady stream of hard-hitting releases all the way up to the remix with Lil Durk, 21 Savage, and G Herbo, which debuted at #17 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.