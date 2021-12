New music from Rihanna may finally be on the way soon.

During a recent exchange with paparazzi, the Barbados-born singer and National Hero said that new music will be here “soon.”

The news comes as Rihanna teased a hint of what to expect from her next musical offering back in September. During an appearance to promote her latest Savage X Fenty show, the “Anti” singer said fans can expect a new sound from her.

