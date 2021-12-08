According to a report from TMZ, soccer legend Pele is currently undergoing chemotherapy in a hospital in Brazil just months after being diagnosed with colon cancer.

The 81-year-old is going through treatment at Sao Paolo Hospital Albert Einstein in an effort to treat the cancer found in September during a routine exam, according to Pele’s assistant and the hospital. A tumor was removed from FIFA’s “Player Of The Century” following the diagnosis, which inevitably would require chemo.

According to the report, Pele should be discharged within the next few days.

“When the path is difficult, celebrate each step of the journey,” Pele wrote on Instagram during his last hospital stay.

“Focus on your happiness. It’s true that I can’t jump anymore, but these past few days, I’ve been punching the air more times than usual.”

Considered the greatest “football” player of all time, Pele is the only man to win three World Cup titles, leading Brazil to their first international win in 1958. He was inducted into the National Soccer Hall of Fame in 1993.