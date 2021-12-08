One of Hip Hop’s most memorable moments was Lil Mama crashing the stage at the 2009 Video Music Awards during Jay-Z and Alicia Keys’ “Empire State Of Mind” performance. If anyone has seen the pic from the end of the performance and looks at Hov’s face, you’d pretty much know how Hovito took Mama’s impromtu move.

Over a decade after the incident, Lil Mama hasn’t had a chance to explain herself to Keys or Carter after the VMAs, but N.O.R.E. and EFN sat down with the sultry songbird on the next episode of Drink Champs and revealed how Jay reacted to Mama’s blunder, but more importantly that she didn’t even know that Mama had crashed their set. See the entire interview below.

