What would’ve normally been just a regular argument with controversial critic DJ Akademiks turned potentially deadly when an IG model pulled out a gun following a verbal altercation during a live broadcast.

The model in question, Whitney LeDawn, was getting ready to conclude her appearance on Fresh & Fit when Akademiks called her out for having a child out of wedlock. LeDawn fired back, citing Ak’s weight and evwen called out the Fresh & Fit hosts for disrespecting their female guests along with Akademiks. He later threatened to have her beat up of he felt disrespected.

LeDawn was later escorted away, but not before she went in her bag and pulled out a gun, frightening all of the show’s live guests, causing a melee during the episode. See the full altercation below.

