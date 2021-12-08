The acquitted shooter from the Kenosha Riots is gaining more fans and foes as he continues to do interviews following the not guilty verdict in his trial, where the 18-year-old was facing two homicide charges for the August 2020 killings. Now, in one of his interviews, Kyle Rittenhouse has some words for King James for mocking his tears on the stand.

WHile giving an exclusive interview to TheBlazeTV’s You Are Here show, Rittenhouse responded to King James mocking him crying on the stand, which many people believed was staged, including James. See his choice words to James below.

