Boyz II Men Music to be Featured in New Movie Musical ‘Brotherly’

Brotherly, a coming-of-age film musical based on the music of R&B supergroup Boyz II Men, will be produced by Amazon Studios, Davis Entertainment, and Malcolm D. Lee’s Blackmaled Productions.

The film’s synopsis says the group “will return to West Philadelphia for a high school reunion 20 years after having gone their separate ways — eventually finding hope, redemption and a new understanding of the enduring power of friendship.”

Lee will also direct the project. The film will be written by Marcus Gardley. In their career, Boyz II Men released iconic tunes like “End of the Road,” “On Bended Knee” and “I’ll Make Love to You.”

