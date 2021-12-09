Kanye and Drake are no strangers to doing whatever it takes to put on a show. Both are known for their shows being spectacles, entire experiences to witness, and also, very expensive.

According to TMZ, a crew of more than 200 have been working around the clock on building the stage at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum for the upcoming concert. In the video below, you can see an aerial view of the massive, elevated stage being built.

Massive build out tonight for the Ye (formerly Kanye West) and Drake concert set for Dec. 9th at the LA Coliseum . Looks like a circular mound is being built with sand and concrete or stucco. At first, thought this was a monster truck rally setup. @CBSLA #Ye #Drake #KanyeWest pic.twitter.com/Z56DrbTcY5 — John Schreiber (@johnschreiber) December 6, 2021

The total cost of the event is reported to be around $10 million. This includes stage construction/production, space rental, security, event staffers, and more. Sources say that the concert will be the largest “environmental experience” ever created. Ye and Drake have reportedly been rehearsing at a undisclosed location and will have a dress rehearsal before tonights show.

Many were initially surprised to find that the “Free Larry Hoover Benefit Concert” was not indeed a “free” concert. Ticket prices started at $200 and went for more than $1,000 in some sections. Since then, ticket prices dropped with some seats going for only $50. For people that either could not afford to come or unable to make it to Los Angeles, Ye partnered with Amazon Music and Amazon Prime to offer a livestream of the event for free. The event will also IMAX theaters as well.

In an interview with Billboard, J.Prince spoke about the concert and the reconciliation between Ye and Drake. “We have to start with the name Larry Hoover. He planted the seed” J.Prince said. “He wanted to see Kanye and Drake come together in the name of peace. His son Larry Jr. was hanging out with Kanye a lot, and of course, Drake is my son, but [Hoover] planted the seed, and I watered it.”