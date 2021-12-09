LaMelo Ball’s first signature sneaker, the MB.01, and associated gear will be released on Thursday, December 16th, according to PUMA.



On PUMA.com, at the PUMA NYC Flagship Store, and at Foot Locker, Foot Locker Canada, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, and Footaction, the MB.01 (retail $125) and apparel (varying from $45 to $100) will be available.



Available apparel includes the Melo Dime Men’s Basketball Jacket, Melo Dime Men’s Basketball Pants, One of One Flare Men’s Basketball Shorts, One of One Long Sleeve Men’s Basketball Tee, One of One Short Sleeve Men’s Basketball Tee, Not From Here Long Sleeve Men’s Basketball Tee and Not From Here Men’s Basketball Tee.

LaMelo co-designed the MB.01, which features his personal flair throughout the shoe, from bright color selections to meticulous unique touches like an artistic outline of flames shooting down from the ankle collar, which matches Melo’s famous rocket ankle tattoo. The shoe’s tongue features LaMelo’s “Not From Here” artwork, while the outsole features the term “rare,” which represents his basketball ability.

You can see the pieces below.

