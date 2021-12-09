Fans have been flocking to Clubhouse since NBA Youngboy joined the app and have been using it to connect with his fans. The rapper spent most of the year incarcerated, and although he has been released on bond, YoungBoy is under a strict set of house arrest rules in Utah. While he keeps himself out of trouble as his trial looms, the Louisiana rapper has been able to speak openly about his life and career while on Clubhouse.

YoungBoy explained why he has developed an affinity for dark makeup.

“I like painting my face, putting makeup on,” he said. “I like to look in the mirror and see everything black. Like my eyes and sh*t.” DJ Akademiks was in the room and asked YoungBoy to clarify, adding that he saw a photo of the rapper wearing black makeup.”

“That’s one hundred percent real! That’s me being myself,” said YoungBoy. “Just, I don’t know. I feel comfortable that way.” He admitted that he made his engineer go to MAC cosmetics and purchase the makeup for him. “It give me like, the goth feeling, like rockstars.” The response to YoungBoy’s new look has been getting mixed feelings on social media.

