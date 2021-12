Russ has lined himself up with some of the best stars in rap for the second edition of his Chomp album series. Joining Russ to rap on the album is Jadakiss, Snoop Dogg, Jay Electronica, The Game, Big Sean, Wale, Joey Bada$$, and more. An elite list of producers including Jake One, Boi-1da, Harry Fraud, DJ Premier, 9th Wonder, Statik Selektah, and Bink! lend their services.