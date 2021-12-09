Bobby Fishscale, a Roc Nation hip-hop artist, launched the official premiere of his new music video “Huncho Fishscale” (feat. Quavo), which is the main song off his recently released EP project The Evolution. Bobby’s first-ever Times Square billboard in New York City also featured the new visual.

Bobby and Quavo are seen running the shop as butchers struggling to maintain a business that supplies for their families, directed by Ben Marc and shot in Atlanta on the set of a “Fishscale Family” market. The film quickly transitions from scenes in the market’s snowy freezer, where both artists display their ice, to slick evening images of Bobby in front of one of his many bespoke antique automobiles. The music video provides audiences a behind-the-scenes look at life on the streets and chronicles the story of Bobby and Quavo’s long-running hustle to provide for their family.

“Shout out to Quavo. Real humble down to earth dude,” said Bobby. “We linked in thru the streets. Real recognize real. He blessed me with the hook. Def looking forward to working with him again in the future.”

You can see the full video below.