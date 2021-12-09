French Montana is back and dropping the music video for his new single “Handstand” feat. Doja Cat & Saweetie. It’s still one of the best songs on his critically acclaimed new album, They Got Amnesia.

French, Doja Cat, and Saweetie collide in a post-apocalyptic world. Doja Cat, dressed as a 21st-century Barbarella in a metal bikini top with machine pistols, delivers the hook. With contagious ironclad bars, French pulls up right between warring factions, as Saweetie raps in front of a burning metropolis.

Since its release in November, “Handstand” has amassed nearly 7 million streams and features a twerkable chant over sleek music. Before French comes in with a captivating verse of his own, the two hottest female MCs in the game tag team the rhythm with nasty and raunchy bars. Furthermore, “Handstand” was the most-added record on Urban radio in the United States just last week.

You can see the video below.