Amazon Music and Prime Video have announced that Kanye West’s first headlining event in five years, with special guest Drake, will be exclusively live streamed on their platforms. On Thursday, December 9 at 8 p.m. PT, the concert at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum will be free to watch globally on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories, as well as on the Amazon Music app and the Amazon Music Twitch channel. Following the live stream, the Larry Hoover Benefit Concert will be accessible on-demand on Prime Video.

The benefit performance will be dedicated to raising awareness of the need for prison and sentencing reform, as well as supporting legal reform and community advocates such as Ex-Cons for Community and Social Change, Hustle 2.0, and the Uptown People’s Law Center.

In addition, as part of a unique, one-night-only IMAX Live event, IMAX will live stream the charity performance in select theaters across the United States. Tickets are currently available for purchase at www.tickets.imax.com.

“We’re extremely proud to be working with Kanye and Drake on this historic concert in support of a cause they are both so passionate about, and to collaborate across Amazon for this epic entertainment event,” said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios. Steve Boom, VP of Amazon Music says, “We’ve built a home for the most important livestreaming events, and seeing these global superstars on stage together will be a can’t-miss event for fans around the world.”

“Kanye and Drake have spent their careers pushing boundaries and defining culture, and we’re excited to give fans around the world a front row seat to this concert,” said Tim Hinshaw, head of hip-hop and R&B, Amazon Music. “We have made Amazon Music and Prime Video destinations where artists can make their most ambitious ideas a reality—this concert is just the latest example.”

“It’s rare to be able to bring two of the biggest cultural icons together on one stage for our customers across the globe,” said Alaina Bartels, talent synergy & specials, Amazon Studios. “As the home for talent, whether it’s a developing artist or a household name, we’re constantly focused on building opportunities for them to reach fans in exciting new ways. We can’t wait for our audiences to watch this special event.”

The concert event will be produced by Donda Touring, ITC Entertainment and PHNTM.