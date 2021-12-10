Bizzy Crook’s new album, La Pharmacia, is out now, executive produced by Grammy-nominated producer Foreign Teck. Crook’s new singles “Played Out,” featuring 42 Dugg, and “Cartier Jaguar,” a fan favorite, are featured on the album.

This album highlights Bizzy Crook’s personal progress over the last two years, as well as his focus on becoming an entrepreneur. While many of us come from difficult beginnings, the Miami rapper is at a place in his life where he wants to enjoy financial security for the years and generations ahead of him. The tale of La Pharmacia is one of triumph against adversity. Think generational wealth when Bizzy Crook inspires his listeners to make larger and better moves in life.

“This album is about longevity,” said Bizzy Cook. “This album’s about thinking bigger and hustling smarter. Why ball for 3 summers when you can create generational wealth? Why want to be Pablo Escobar and not CVS?”

Be sure to check out Bizzy Crook’s new album La Pharmacia below.