Singer, Songwriter, and Rapper Brazil Hill is putting Mobile, Alabama back on the map with her new single, “Race”. This triple threat is without a doubt up next and word on the street is industry execs are co-signing.

After a compelling run with her Alpha EP, and singles “U” and “Beat It”, Brazil stayed in the lab until she cooked up the perfect masterpiece; gifting us with nothing short of melodic greatness. “Race” serves chill vibes, playlist must-have and real spit. Something that’s hard to come by these days. Yet, somehow Brazil Hill has created the perfect formula. She embodies the life lessons needed to educate the masses and tells her story. Track after track of purpose is what this young phenom delivers, while still maintaining the aura needed to hit repeat.



Not convinced? Press play below and bear witness for yourself.