While DJ Premier’s So Wassup Video Series continues to spread organically around the internet, it’s gift-giving season, and there’s no better way to close the year than with two legends teaming up on a new track. They’re showing off the chemistry they showed on PRhyme 2’s “Flirt.” DJ Premier and 2 Chainz celebrate the end of the year by releasing “Mortgage Free,” their new track.

“Mortgage Free” is the fourth song from Premier’s Payday Records Single Series, which was revealed immediately after the legendary label’s relaunch in 2017. “Our Streets,” featuring A$AP Ferg, “Wut U Said,” featuring Casanova, and “Headlines,” starring Griselda, were all previous hit singles.

“Since 2 Chainz joined Royce and I on PRhyme 2’s ‘Flirt,’ I returned the love back by sending him a beat while he was in the Bahamas with Statik Selektah earlier this year recording for various projects. I sent him the beat and he sent it back to me the same night” recalled DJ Premier. “I asked him what he was using it for, and he said he would figure out which project it would go on later, since he’s working on so many different ones. Since the end of the year was approaching, I knew that I had one more single left to release on Payday Records. After discussing it with management, I suggested that I put it out. 2 Chainz was down and now we have another banger of Bars and Boom-Bap delivered the way you want it to sound.”

“The record is a reflection of my reality and I feel like an artist’s responsibility is to give the listener some game from time to time” 2 Chainz quips. “So here’s my free game.”

You can hear the new release below.