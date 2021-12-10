Earl Sweatshirt enlists the help of rap duo Armand Hammer to release the brand-new tune “Tabula Rasa,” which comes with a video. The song and video are quite similar to “2010,” the artist’s first new solo release since his project FEET OF CLAY was dropped in 2019. In addition, the prolific rapper has announced the release of his new project SICK!, which will be distributed by Tan Cressida / Warner Records.

Speaking about the new project, Earl says: “SICK! is my humble offering of 10 songs recorded in the wake of the worldwide coronavirus pandemic and its subsequent lockdowns. Before the virus I had been working on an album I named after a book I used to read with my mother (‘The People Could Fly’). Once the lockdowns hit, people couldn’t fly anymore. A wise man said art imitates life. People were sick. The People were angry and isolated and restless. I leaned into the chaos cause it was apparent that it wasn’t going anywhere. these songs are what happened when I would come up for air. Peace and love to Zelooperz the enigma, The Armand Hammer, and my good friends Alchemist and Black Noi$e. Peace and love to u.”

In the video, Earl is spotted alongside the track’s producer Alchemist and Boldy James as he flows across the final verse. “Tabula Rasa” also features Armand Hammer letting off verses over the soul sample.

Check out the video below and get ready for SICK!