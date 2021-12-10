Demaryius Thomas, former Denver Broncos star wide receiver, has died at age 33. ESPN reports Thomas was found dead in his home of Roswell, Georgia Thursday night. Initial reports cite a medical reason as the possible reason for his death.
Thomas’s first cousin LaTonya Bonseigneur believes the former NFL player passed from a seizure.
“He had been suffering from seizures for over a year, and we believe he had a seizure when he was showering,” Bonseigneur said early Friday. “We’re not sure when he died. We just spoke with him yesterday.”
The Denver Broncos released the following statement:
“We are devastated and completely heartbroken by the sudden, tragic passing of Demaryius Thomas. D.T. was beloved by our entire organization, his teammates and coaches, and our fans. Recently retiring as a Bronco, we were very much looking forward to celebrating Demaryius for years to come as one of the greatest players in franchise history.”
Thomas retired from the NFL in June, signing with the Broncos for his farewell. His former teammate Peyton Manning offered kind words on Friday.
“DT was a better person than he was a player, and he was a Hall of Fame player,” Manning said. “That tells you how good of a person he was. He treated my kids like they were his own. He was there for every teammate’s charity event. … Absolutely devastated.”
You can see additional messages from NFL stars below. Rest in peace to Demaryius Thomas.