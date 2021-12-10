Demaryius Thomas, former Denver Broncos star wide receiver, has died at age 33. ESPN reports Thomas was found dead in his home of Roswell, Georgia Thursday night. Initial reports cite a medical reason as the possible reason for his death.

Thomas’s first cousin LaTonya Bonseigneur believes the former NFL player passed from a seizure.

“He had been suffering from seizures for over a year, and we believe he had a seizure when he was showering,” Bonseigneur said early Friday. “We’re not sure when he died. We just spoke with him yesterday.”

The Denver Broncos released the following statement:

“We are devastated and completely heartbroken by the sudden, tragic passing of Demaryius Thomas. D.T. was beloved by our entire organization, his teammates and coaches, and our fans. Recently retiring as a Bronco, we were very much looking forward to celebrating Demaryius for years to come as one of the greatest players in franchise history.”

Thomas retired from the NFL in June, signing with the Broncos for his farewell. His former teammate Peyton Manning offered kind words on Friday.

“DT was a better person than he was a player, and he was a Hall of Fame player,” Manning said. “That tells you how good of a person he was. He treated my kids like they were his own. He was there for every teammate’s charity event. … Absolutely devastated.”

You can see additional messages from NFL stars below. Rest in peace to Demaryius Thomas.

Im so sad to wake up this morning to hear about the passing of my friend Demariyus Thomas. We were all blessed with his humility and positive spirit, and we will all miss him. This photo is from the Hall of Fame this past August, a source of light as always. 🙏 RIP pic.twitter.com/o3hvQN0cRz — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) December 10, 2021

Devastating news. I only played with DT for a couple weeks, but he immediately made an impression. Will be missed by many 💔 pic.twitter.com/4iWe0gQ1ku — Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) December 10, 2021

I learned so much from this man…one of the most powerful & graceful & smooth athletes I’ve ever been around…and then he was funny & smart & awesome to be around too…I am in tears…I love ya, DT! 🙏💔😢 pic.twitter.com/KXrlucJAQ4 — JoelDreessen (@JoelDreessen) December 10, 2021