Weren’t able to make it to the Los Angeles Coliseum for the #FreeLarryHoover show? No problem, Customers in the United States may pre-order an exclusive variety of goods made by Ye and Demna for the next 72 hours at the Amazon Fashion shop and in the Amazon Music app, for the first time ever. Customers may purchase the limited-edition hoodie, shirt, and denim jeans right now, with the remaining exclusive versions to be available over the next 72 hours, with prices ranging from $60 to $400.


Customers will also be able to purchase merchandise during Ye’s Free Larry Hoover benefit concert, which will feature special guest Drake. You can see the limited-edition unique styles below and purchase them here.

HOOVER jumpsuit A

HOOVER hoodie B

Photo Nov 21 2 02 45 PM

HOOVER shirt B

HOOVER shirt A

HOOVER jumpsuit B

HOOVER jeans 05 BACK

HOOVER jeans 05 B Revised

HOOVER jeans 04 A

HOOVER jeans 05 A revised

HOOVER jeans 05 A

HOOVER jeans 04 BACK

HOOVER jeans 03 A

HOOVER jeans 02 B

HOOVER jeans 02 A

HOOVER jeans 01 A

HOOVER jeans 03 BACK

HOOVER jeans 01 B

HOOVER hoodie A

HOOVER baseball b

HOOVER baseball A

