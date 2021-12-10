Weren’t able to make it to the Los Angeles Coliseum for the #FreeLarryHoover show? No problem, Customers in the United States may pre-order an exclusive variety of goods made by Ye and Demna for the next 72 hours at the Amazon Fashion shop and in the Amazon Music app, for the first time ever. Customers may purchase the limited-edition hoodie, shirt, and denim jeans right now, with the remaining exclusive versions to be available over the next 72 hours, with prices ranging from $60 to $400.

Customers will also be able to purchase merchandise during Ye’s Free Larry Hoover benefit concert, which will feature special guest Drake. You can see the limited-edition unique styles below and purchase them here.