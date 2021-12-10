Iconic reggae bassist Robbie Shakespeare has passed away at age 68. Olivia Grange, Jamaica’s Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment, & Sport confirmed his death. Shakespeare was half of the powerhouse rhythm duo Sly and Robbie.

According to the Jamaica Gleaner, Shakespeare recently had surgery related to his kidneys. He was hospitalized in Florida but lived overseas. Rolling Stone named Shakespeare at No. 17 on the “Top 50 Greatest Bassists of All Time” list put together by Rolling Stone. In addition, Shakespeare was a Grammy award-winning artist.

The Gleaner spoke to Shakespeare about the recognition stating, “Bwoy, I appreciate the fact that others looking in can see what we are doing for the music. This makes me feel like a baby.”

Advertisement

In his career, Shakespeare worked with Bob Dylan, Dennis Brown, Grace Jones, Mick Jagger, and more.