Rick Ross has officially returned with his eleventh album, Richer Than I Ever Been. The new album is out on Maybach Music Group and Epic Records.

The new album comes with the video for “Outlawz,” which features Jazmine Sullivan and 21 Savage.

Ahead of the album, Rick Ross sat with Elliott Wilson and B-Dot of Rap Radar for a conversation at half-court of the FTX Arena where the Miami HEAT call home.

For the rap legend, the album signifies a complete circle moment. It represents a new degree of enthusiasm for his work and for life in general. He redefines rich to include considerably more than money, including happiness, health, family, self-reflection, and personal growth. On the CD, you can hear it loud and clear.

You can tap into Rozay’s rich realism below.