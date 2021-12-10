Rolling Loud California 2021, bringing the world’s finest rap festival to the West Coast, offers three days of nonstop music from some of the genre’s biggest names and hottest upcoming talents. Rolling Loud has announced the festival’s set times and streaming details for this weekend.

The live stream, which will be hosted by Hakeem Rowe, Tallie Spencer, and Jacques Morel and will air exclusively on Twitch, will deliver a premium, at-home experience for any fan who is unable to attend the event this weekend. The broadcast will include a curated stream of live artist performances, exclusive interviews, and behind-the-scenes video, similar to Rolling Loud’s past “Loud Stream” virtual events.

Kid Cudi, who is performing for the first time at Rolling Loud, J. Cole, and Future are among the festival’s headliners. A-listers like Wiz Khalifa, Playboi Carti, Moneybagg Yo, and Lil Durk are among the headliners, while young superstars like Polo G, Rod Wave, Lil Tjay, Jack Harlow, and Ski Mask The Slump God, up-and-comers like Toosii, 42 Dugg, Morray, $NOT, and Latto, and Cali heroes like Ty Dolla $ign, Drakeo The Ruler, Bl

The set times are listed below.

