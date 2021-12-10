Fresh off their collaboration with Death Row Records, Shoe Palace is back celebrating the iconic film Scarface with an exclusive collection. The launch of Shoe Palace and Scarface comes with the influence of Steven Bauer, who portrayed Manny, who wanted to be a part of the launch.

The new Scarface and Shoe Palace Collection features Manny’s likeness and is the first time that Bauer’s character has appeared on merchandise. The Scarface x Shoe Palace collection is made in collaboration with Universal Brand Development, a division of NBCUniversal. The line also includes the likeness of Al Pacino in the role of Tony Montana.

The apparel collection includes shirts, hoodies, pants, shorts and accessories. All the pieces are made using premium materials and were created in California.

Advertisement

You can see all of the collection below and be sure to cop your pieces here.