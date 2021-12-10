Following the release of video footage from a Sacramento hotel, the Sacramento Police are investigating whether or not reality TV star Blac Chyna held a woman hostage in her hotel room during what is being described as a “drug fueled party”.

A man named Ron Knighton, who shot the footage shown below, says that his female friend, who has not been identified, was held against her will at a party in Chyna’s hotel room at the Sacramento Sheraton Grand on November 26. The 35-year-old man claims everything was going well until the 33-year-old stripper turned socialite allegedly became irate and “wouldn’t let her leave even though my friend was crying and shouting — she was being a total bully.”

Everyone was enjoying themselves; the drinks were flowing and the energy in the suite was real good,” Knighton said. “Suddenly out of nowhere Chyna just yelled at my friend to ‘shut the f*** up’ or she’d beat both our a****. The vibe immediately changed so at that point we thought it was best to leave — but when I went to walk out she shut the door behind me and kept my friend in the room.”

The footage shows Knighton standing outside of the hotel room with an employee of the hotel until his friend was let out of the room. The woman was obviously upset and ran to the hotel elevator sobbing and apologizing.

A statement from the Sacramento Police read, “A dispute between two parties occurred, and the incident was resolved at the scene by the individuals involved. No injuries were reported. The department is actively investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident and the investigation remains active.”