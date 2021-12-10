To promote the upcoming Kanye and Drake Larry Hoover Benefit show, Rap-A-Lot head honcho and Hip Hop mogul J. Prince went to L.A.’s Hot 92.3 to discuss the ultimate mission of the benefit show with the legendary Big Boy and the work it took to get these two stars to put the past behind them for this monumental project.

“I painted the bigger picture to Drake,” Prince explained. “I let him know that this is a moment and movement that can save lives. I believe by Drake and Kanye being an example, as two of hip-hop’s top artists, that lives would be saved.”

See the entire sit-down with Big Boy below.

