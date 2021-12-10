As previously reported, YG affiliate Slim 400 was shot and killed in L.A. earlier this week, but video circulating online shows the rapper getting shot several times in the vicious attack that left the rising star dead.

Authorities have confirmed that the seedy video circulating on the internet is the attack on Slim 400, showing the gunman walking up the driveway and approaching the driver’s side where Slim was sitting. After that, the gun goes off several times while Slim lunges at the gunman, who dragged him before getting away.

*****GRAPHIC VIDEO PARENTAL DISCRETION IS ADVISED******

R.I.P. Slim 400

Condolences go out to YG, his family, and close friends from The Northstar Group.