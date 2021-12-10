[Watch] S.U.C. Legend Lil Keke Joins Forces with Slim Thug, Z-Ro and Sauce Walka on “We From Texas” Video

The Screwed Up Click captain Lil Keke shares visuals for “We From Texas.” What’s better than two Texas legends repping, four. “We From Texas” boasts features from The King of the Nawf-Slim Thug, Z-Ro and Sauce Walka.

Directed by Trill Art, Keke tapped his fellow Houstonians for an ode to their home state. The “Pimpin My Pen” rapper shared the importance of Texans sticking together. “I want people to see us all come together because we are Texas.”

“We From Texas” arrives as Keke’s first offering before his new project LGND is set to drop at the top of 2022. The trill is back.

Watch the video here.

