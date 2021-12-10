HBO’s new drama series Winning Time: The Rise Of The Lakers Dynasty will debut this March with ten episodes on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max. A fast-break series chronicling the professional and personal lives of the 1980s Los Angeles Lakers, one of sports’ most revered and dominant dynasties; a team that defined an era, both on and off the court.

Based on Jeff Pearlman’s book “Showtime: Magic, Kareem, Riley, and the Los Angeles Lakers Dynasty of the 1980s,” the ensemble cast includes: John C. Reilly, Jason Clarke, Adrien Brody, Quincy Isaiah, Solomon Hughes, Austin Aaron, Jimel Atkins, Joey Brooks, Brett Cullen, Delante Desouza, Sally Field, Spencer Garrett, Molly Gordon, Stephen Adly Guirgis, Gaby Hoffman, Tracy Letts, Rob Morgan, Julianne Nicholson, DeVaughn Nixon, Sarah Ramos, Hadley Robinson, Jason Segel and Tamera Tomakili.