Wiz Khalifa Brings in Cardo and Sledgren for Production of His New Project ‘Wiz Got Wings’

Wiz Khalifa has returned, teaming with Cardo and Sledgren for his new project Wiz Got Wings.

The new release finds Wiz at a production comfort zone as he aligns with his two go-to talents, Sledgren and Cardo, both of who were prominently featured on Kush & Orange Juice. The new album features Chevy Woods, Larry June, Currensy, Fedd The God, and Young Deji. Wiz hinted at more music on the way on Twitter.

All my verses from this year are hard af. Some of em ain’t gon come out till next year but i really supplied some gas. — Wiz Khalifa (@wizkhalifa) December 7, 2021

Speaking with Billboard, Wiz Khalifa revealed he targeted the feeling that Kush & OJ gave fans with the new release and why that mixtape hit so hard with fans.

“I had done close to 10 mixtapes before I actually came out with Kush & Orange Juice,” Wiz says. “But I think that was just paving the way for people to see what my actual potential was. And by the time ‘Kush & Orange Juice’ came, I really found my lane, I found my style. It was just more like a feeling that caught everybody off-guard. Now that they know it, we made something that you can return that feeling to.”

You can see that interview here and check out the new album below.