Louisiana legends YoungBoy and Birdman have released their anxiously awaited joint mix-tape, From The Bayou, today.

These two icons have joined forces for ten new tracks, fusing magnetically melodic hooks with diamond-encrusted lyrical flexes. It kicks off with the intense barrage of “100 Rounds,” sees Birdman pass the torch to YoungBoy on “Young Stunna,” gets reflective on “Achievements,” and concludes with a bang on the Southern rap masterclass of “How Ya Kno.”

From The Bayou bridges eras and styles of Louisiana rap with two of the best to ever emerge from the state on one definitive project.

