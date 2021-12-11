The fallout from Astroworld Festival continues as another brand drops Travis Scott as a face.

On Friday morning (Dec. 10), Ad Age reported Anheuser-Busch InBev has decided to discontinue the popular Travis Scott-backed hard seltzer CACTI after less than a year in the production because of November’s Astroworld Festival tragedy. On the beverage cancellation, Anheuser-Busch issued the following statement:

“After careful evaluation, we have decided to stop all production and brand development of CACTI Agave Spiked Seltzer. We believe brand fans will understand and respect this decision.”

CACTI launched in February with three new flavors as the first product in a new venture between Scott and the beverage giant. Released publicly in March 2021, the beverage completely sold-out in one day of debut week. A source close to Scott says the beverage’s discontinue was on mutual terms with the intention of focusing on healing Scott’s Houston community. “Travis was clear in his interview that he is not focused on business right now and his priority is helping his community and fans heal,” A Scott rep told TMZ. “CACTI asked AB InBev to inform their wholesalers there will not be product at this time.”

Since the CACTI’s discontinue announcement, the beverage’s social media accounts have been deleted. CACTI adds to a mountain of other endorsement deals, including Nike, Dior, and Fortnite, Scott has had halted since the fallout of the year’s third annual Astroworld festival that saw the untimely deaths of nine people. Anheuser-Busch was one of the festival’s sponsors.

Scott broke his silence on all the events that occurred recently in an exclusive interview with Charlamagne Tha God released yesterday on YouTube. Due to the festival’s injuries and casualties, Scott, Drake, Live Nation are currently involved in a $2 billion dollar lawsuit.

At press time, there are no plans of Scott taking the CACTI brand to another distributor. CACTI will remain on sale while supplies last.