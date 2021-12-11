Big Boi of Outkast and Sleepy Brown of Organized Noise have recently released their long-awaited joint album Big Sleepover. This collaborative endeavor is equally as jubilant as it is real, with a friendship and working partnership that spans three decades. After a flurry of popular singles––including the recently released “Animalz,” “Intentions” (feat. CeeLo Green), “The Big Sleep Is Over” (feat. Kay-I), and more––Big & Sleepy have decided that now is the proper moment to reveal the entire extent of their creative vision.

Big & Sleepy ambitiously dive into a wide range of styles and inspirations with ease on the 15-track album, which is a masterclass in growth. Big & Sleepy create a vibe that is all their own on songs like “In U,” merging elements of funk, soul, and R&B for a seamless track.

You can see the tracklist and hear the album below.

